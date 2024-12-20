RBI’s monetary policy panel divided over timing of rate action

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) remains divided over the timing of any policy action aimed at reviving India’s economic growth, even as they expect prices to cool off.

All three RBI members in the six-member rate-setting panel insisted that maintaining policy status quo was essential to bring down India’s inflation closer to the regulator’s 4% medium-term target to support faster growth.

The MPC earlier this month decided to keep the repo rate, its key policy rate, unchanged at 6.50% for an 11th consecutive time, even as India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period grew at its slowest pace in seven quarters.

Four of the MPC members voted to keep the repo rate on hold but two of the three external members—Nagesh Kumar and Ram Singh—voted for a 25 basis points reduction, show minutes of the 6 December meeting, released on Friday.

Kumar and Singh believe lower interest rates are necessary to boost India’s economic growth, which they expect will eventually contain inflationary pressures.

“Lower inflation will enhance disposable income with households and increase their purchasing power. Such an approach would support consumption and investment demand. Without addressing this core issue, it would not be possible to foster sustainable growth,” said former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Sanjay Malhotra took over from Das as RBI governor on 11 December, the week following the MPC meeting.

While the MPC kept its key interest rate unchanged, it cut banks’ cash reserve ratio (CRR) for the first time in over four years, effectively easing monetary conditions as economic growth slowed.

India’s GDP growth rate fell unexpectedly to 5.4% in the financial second quarter. India’s inflation rate in October at 6.2% was the highest in 14 months, but dropped to 5.5% in November.

The inflation factor Among the MPC members, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra sounded more hawkish as he expects inflationary pressures to remain high.

While inflation readings of November and December are expected to be high, core inflation has increased by 70 basis points from July. Patra noted that household inflation expectations for the next year and professionals forecasters’ expectations have seen an uptick.

“There are early signs of second order effects or spill overs of high primary food prices—following the surge in prices of edible oils, inflation in respect of processed food prices is starting to see an uptick,” said Patra.

“In this environment, the hardening of input costs across goods and services and their flow into selling prices needs to be watched carefully. If allowed to run unchecked, it can further undermine the prospects of the real economy, especially industry and exports,” he added.

Ram Singh, one of the three external members, made a case against including food inflation while deciding on interest rates, arguing that the rate-setting panel should look at targeting price stability within a range instead of aiming to bring consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation to a point target of 4%.

Singh also said the current situation of slower growth without material changes in the prospects for inflation necessitates a policy pivot.

“When the correlation between food prices and core inflation is weak at best and the share of items contributing to inflation has come down, keeping interest rates elevated to keep overall inflation closer to the target imposes growth costs that are disproportionate to the gains on the prices front,” said Singh.

All eyes on winter crops Nagesh Kumar, the other external member in the MPC, said monetary policy had limited impact on bringing down inflation, which is largely driven by supplyside shock driving up vegetable prices. He argued that the slowdown in growth was due to decreased consumption and investments, which requires a pivot in policy action.

“The slowdown of the manufacturing sector can be addressed by bringing down the cost of capital, which may stimulate investments as well as consumer demand. Hence, a rate cut could help, among other measures,” Kumar said. “Expanding the manufacturing sector could also help in containing inflationary pressures by enhancing the supply capacity.”

Saugata Bhattacharya, the only external member who voted for status quo, cautioned that the risk of making a “policy error” was higher now than during the MPC’s meeting in October.

Rajeev Rajan, RBI executive director in the monetary policy committee, pointed to the outcome of the rabi, or winter crop, season as a critical factor, saying it would provide clarity on food prices.