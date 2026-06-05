RBI MPC outcome: Central bank slashes FY27 growth projections to 6.6% amid Middle East crisis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its June policy meeting on Friday lowered its growth projections for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier amid the Middle East crisis and elevated crude oil prices along with disruptions to the Southwest monsoon.

Saloni Goel
Updated5 Jun 2026, 10:33 AM IST
RBI MPC outcome: Central bank slashes FY27 growth projections to 6.6% amid Middle East crisis
RBI MPC outcome: Central bank slashes FY27 growth projections to 6.6% amid Middle East crisis(PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its June policy meeting outcome on Friday, lowered its growth projections for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier amid the Middle East crisis, elevated crude oil prices, and disruptions to the Southwest monsoon.

In the year ended March 31, 2026, India's GDP growth is expected to have grown 7.6%. The figures will be released by the government later in the evening.

At the same time, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also raised inflation projections for the year to 5.1% from 4.6% earlier.

The underlying inflation pressures continue to remain benign at this juncture, said Malhotra. However, he added that generalisation of inflation through second-round effects on expectations and wages is a distinct possibility, warranting a close vigil. “The outlook also remains clouded by the subnormal south-west monsoon forecast and El Niño risks.”

More to come…

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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