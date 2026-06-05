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RBI MPC outcome: Central bank slashes FY27 growth projections to 6.6% amid Middle East crisis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its June policy meeting on Friday lowered its growth projections for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier amid the Middle East crisis and elevated crude oil prices along with disruptions to the Southwest monsoon.

Saloni Goel
Updated5 Jun 2026, 10:33 AM IST
RBI MPC outcome: Central bank slashes FY27 growth projections to 6.6% amid Middle East crisis
RBI MPC outcome: Central bank slashes FY27 growth projections to 6.6% amid Middle East crisis(PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its June policy meeting outcome on Friday, lowered its growth projections for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier amid the Middle East crisis, elevated crude oil prices, and disruptions to the Southwest monsoon.

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In the year ended March 31, 2026, India's GDP growth is expected to have grown 7.6%. The figures will be released by the government later in the evening.

At the same time, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also raised inflation projections for the year to 5.1% from 4.6% earlier.

The underlying inflation pressures continue to remain benign at this juncture, said Malhotra. However, he added that generalisation of inflation through second-round effects on expectations and wages is a distinct possibility, warranting a close vigil. “The outlook also remains clouded by the subnormal south-west monsoon forecast and El Niño risks.”

More to come…

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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