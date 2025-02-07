Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will work on refining and strengthening its inflation targeting framework (FIT) to improve macroeconomic outcomes, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday while announcing the Monetary Policy Committee's rate decisions.

In his first address after assuming office on 9 December Governor Malhotra said, “We will strive to further refine the building blocks of this framework by making advances in the use of new data, improving nowcasting and forecasting of key macroeconomic variables and developing more robust models.” Malhotra said.

He added that the flexible inflation targeting framework, introduced in 2016 and reviewed in 2021, has served the Indian economy well over these years, including the challenging period since the pandemic.

“The average inflation has been lower post the introduction of FIT. Moreover, CPI inflation has mostly stayed aligned with the target, barring a few occasions of breaching the upper tolerance band since its inception,” he said

The RBI will continue to improve macroeconomic outcomes in the best interest of the economy using the flexibility embedded in the framework while responding to the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, he added.

Prior to the current rate cut of 25 basis points, the central bank had maintained a status quo on rates for the last eleven MPC meetings amid persistent inflationary pressures. The FIT framework targets the consumer price index-based inflation rate of 4% within a tolerance band of 2-6%.

In October, India’s retail inflation, based on the consumer price index, surged to a 14-month high of 6.21%, driven by a sharp rise in food prices. For December, the CPI print was at 5.22%, slightly lower than 5.48% in November. On Friday, the RBI maintained the CPI inflation projection for FY25 at 4.8%—with the Q4FY25 print at 4.4%—and for FY26 at 4.2%.

The governor's comments come amid rising calls to exclude food inflation from the calculation of headline CPI inflation, first brought to attention by the government’s Economic Survey for FY24.