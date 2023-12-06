RBI MPC Policy: Interest cycle has peaked, RBI unlikely to cut rates before June 2024, says Deutsche Bank
According to the report by Deutsche Bank, the interest rate cycle appears to have peaked and the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to go for further hikes, unless absolutely necessary. The rate is likely to be cut in June, it said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is unlikely to tweak repo rates till June next year, according to a foreign brokerage report. The central bank's bi-monthly MPC meeting started on December 6 (Wednesday) and the decision on rates will be announced on Friday, December 8.