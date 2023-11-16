comScore
Inflation print, US Fed stance: Key factors behind RBI's hawkish pause on interest rates

 Nikita Prasad

The rate-setting panel also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation - with five out of six members voting in favor, to ensure that India's headline inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.

The RBI paused interest rates at its October monetary policy meeting Premium
The RBI paused interest rates at its October monetary policy meeting

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its October bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fourth straight meeting in the current fiscal 2023-24. The rate-setting panel also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation - with five out of six members voting in favor, to ensure that India's headline inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October but remained above the RBI's 4 per cent target. The central bank expects inflation to average 5.4 per cent in 2023-24, however, it added that it remains vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks.

According to a report by DSP Mutual Fund Converse titled, ‘'Converse-Navigating Fixed Income Markets Amid Global Uncertainty’', the checklist for a pause on interest rate hikes by the central bank are as follows:

1. When the US Federal Reserve starts pausing

-Reduces risk of capital outflows

2. When inflation is within comfort

-Reduces risk of inflationary policy

-Barring 2014, when RBI did not have 6 per cent CPI target. But CPI was falling in 2014

3. When balance of payments (BoP) (and currency) is stable

-Reduces inflationary / external risks

 

 

 

The next RBI monetary policy meeting is scheduled during December 6-8, 2023.

 

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 09:28 PM IST
