Inflation print, US Fed stance: Key factors behind RBI's hawkish pause on interest rates
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its October bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fourth straight meeting in the current fiscal 2023-24. The rate-setting panel also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation - with five out of six members voting in favor, to ensure that India's headline inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.