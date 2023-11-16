The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its October bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fourth straight meeting in the current fiscal 2023-24. The rate-setting panel also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation - with five out of six members voting in favor, to ensure that India's headline inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October but remained above the RBI's 4 per cent target. The central bank expects inflation to average 5.4 per cent in 2023-24, however, it added that it remains vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks.

According to a report by DSP Mutual Fund Converse titled, ''Converse-Navigating Fixed Income Markets Amid Global Uncertainty'', the checklist for a pause on interest rate hikes by the central bank are as follows:

1. When the US Federal Reserve starts pausing

-Reduces risk of capital outflows

2. When inflation is within comfort

-Reduces risk of inflationary policy

-Barring 2014, when RBI did not have 6 per cent CPI target. But CPI was falling in 2014

3. When balance of payments (BoP) (and currency) is stable

-Reduces inflationary / external risks

The next RBI monetary policy meeting is scheduled during December 6-8, 2023.

