RBI Policy: Five signals to watch as the MPC weighs a tricky call
As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares to deliver its policy decision on 5 December, market participants remain split on the central bank’s move this time. The policy comes in the backdrop of record-low inflation, surprisingly strong real GDP numbers, weakening nominal growth and rising external risks.