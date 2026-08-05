RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate-setting panel on Wednesday decided to keep the key policy rate unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth straight meeting.

Sticking to its ‘neutral’ policy stance, the monetary policy committee (MPC) cited prevailing uncertainties, including risks from geopolitics, supply-chain disruptions and weather vagaries, for the status quo.

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A Mint poll of 10 economists had predicted the extended pause as the central bank navigates geopolitical risks, volatile crude oil prices, an uneven monsoon, a weakening rupee and imported inflation.

Also Read | RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to keep repo rate unchanged

After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.25%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 5.00%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain at 5.50%.

In 2025, the central bank had cut the repo rate by a total of 125 basis points (bps), with the last reduction of 25 bps in December to 5.25%. It has been on pause so far in 2026, with economists not expecting the cycle to turn with a rate hike in the rest of the calendar year.

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The repo, or repurchase, rate is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks, typically against government securities as collateral.

Growth estimates The RBI pegged growth at 6.7% for fiscal year 2027 (FY27), compared with 6.6% estimated in the June policy. It expects retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, to average 5.00% in FY27, compared to 5.1% estimated in the previous policy review.

There is a need for greater clarity to emerge, especially regarding inflation, its path and composition before taking any policy action, governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his speech on Wednesday. Any such action would also have to consider the need to recalibrate policy rates in line with evolving growth-inflation dynamics, especially the normalisation of underlying inflation from the benign levels seen hitherto, he added.

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“Looking ahead, the turbulent global economic environment is likely to have some bearing on domestic economic activity. Energy prices and supply chain pressures remain elevated and uncertain. The adverse impact is being contained with various supply-side measures. Even though the situation is still evolving, deficient and uneven south-west monsoon amidst El Niño conditions poses some risks to the agriculture sector’s outlook and rural demand."

The RBI pegged growth for the first quarter of this financial year (Q1FY27) at 7.0%, for Q2FY27 at 6.4%, for Q3 at 6.5% and Q4 at 6.8%. Real GDP growth for Q1FY28 is projected at 7.3%.

It expects Q2 inflation at 4.7%, Q3 at 5.9%, and Q4 at 5.5%. Inflation for Q1FY28 is projected at 5.3%, and core inflation is projected at 4.3% for FY27. While inflation increased to 4.4% in June 2026 after remaining below the target for 16 consecutive months, it turned out to be lower by 30 basis points than what was earlier projected for Q1.

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Core inflation, excluding precious metals, is expected to be lower in the near term, suggesting that demand pressures remain contained, the governor said.

“To sum up, even though headline inflation is projected to increase, it is primarily on account of supply side pressures caused by food and fuel; it is not getting broadbased; core inflation remains moderate and is expected to decline after peaking in Q3,” he said, adding that growth, albeit resilient, is expected to be lower in FY27.

The outlook, however, is hazy because of the uncertainties regarding south-west monsoon, El Niño, geopolitics and global trade policy, he said.

The central bank’s plan to incentivise dollar inflows through deposits in local banks has yielded a strong response so far.

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HSBC, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank garnered half of all inflows under RBI's deposit incentive scheme to attract dollars and strengthen the rupee, official data showed.

FCNR Scheme The new foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) scheme allows non-resident Indians (NRIs) to make leveraged and unlevered deposits at Indian banks, with RBI absorbing the hedging risk to offer overseas customers the potential for high returns. FCNR accounts allow NRIs to keep fixed deposits in India in foreign currency.

The scheme was announced at RBI's previous policy review on 5 June, and was rolled out three days later. It will run till the end of September.

Under the scheme, public sector banks garnered $8.8 billion, private sector banks $10.7 billion, while foreign banks got $8.4 billion.

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Also Read | Will a repo rate pause make RBI fall behind the curve?

About the Authors Shayan Ghosh Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over...Read More ✕ Shayan Ghosh Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.



His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.



Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X. Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More ✕ Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.



She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.



At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.



Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.