RBI not behind the curve in raising interest rates: Guv Das

The RBI-led Monetary Policy Committee has raised the repo rate by a total of 90 basis points in May and June, with an aim to tame inflationary pressures in the economy.
MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not fallen behind the curve in terms of raising interest rates and is in sync with the current trend of growth and inflation, according to the central bank governor Shaktikanta Das.
“RBI has not fallen behind the curve, we have been in line with the requirements of our time", Das said at a media event in Mumbai.
Retail inflation in India came in at 7.04% in May, down from a near-eight-year high of 7.79% in April. Retail inflation has now been above the 6 percent upper bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range for five months.
Das said the current high levels of retail inflation above 7% levels are largely on account of the war in Ukraine, adding that early withdrawal of accommodation or rate increases by the RBI would have not helped prevent the spike in inflation.
“The tolerance of a higher inflation during the pandemic was a necessity, otherwise, the damage to the economy and financial markets would have been enormous and it would have taken years for India to come back," he added.
Central banks around the world are looking at sharpest rise in interest rates in decades in response to soaring inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by the most since 1994 with a 75 basis point hike while the BoE increased Bank Rate by another 25 basis points even as it warned that Britain's economy would shrink in the April-June quarter.