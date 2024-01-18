RBI not discussing rate cuts yet, says Governor Shaktikanta Das
The Reserve Bank of India has kept rates unchanged for five straight policy meetings, with inflation still above target. Rate cuts will depend on domestic factors, not the actions of the Federal Reserve.
India’s central bank won’t consider interest rate cuts unless inflation settles firmly around the 4% target, with policymakers not even discussing the topic yet, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message