RBI suggests govt ask Brics Bank to sell rupee bonds overseas3 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:36 AM IST
NDB had sold renminbi-denominated bonds following the decision to raise bonds in local currencies
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India has recommended that the government approach the Brics Bank, now known as the New Development Bank (NDB), to sell rupee-denominated bonds in overseas markets.