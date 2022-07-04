RBI suggests govt ask Brics Bank to sell rupee bonds overseas

“Rupee bonds mean that foreign savings can be tapped without any exposure to the foreign currency risk at a time the rupee is depreciating against a strong dollar," a second official said on condition of anonymity. At the same time, given India’s fiscal deficit is quite large, the resource made available by any rupee bonds raised by NDB can at best be a drop in the ocean, this official added. But a banker close to NDB said on condition of anonymity that the institution could not proceed with selling rupee bonds a few years ago as the currency was also going “through a prolonged period of weakness, from 66-65 to a dollar to 72-73 to a dollar, which made hedging the rupee difficult".