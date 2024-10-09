RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for FY25 today, October 9. The three-day meeting of the six-member RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ends today and the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision at 10:00 AM. The RBI’s rate-setting panel is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the tenth straight meeting, with a view to balance inflation and economic growth. However, most economists estimate a change in policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. This is the first RBI MPC meeting after three new external members appointed by the government on the panel last week. Stay tuned to our RBI policy live blog for the latest updates.
The Centre appointed Saugata Bhattacharya, an economist; Dr Nagesh Kumar, Director, Chief Executive of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development; and Professor Ram Singh, Director of the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. They join RBI Governor and MPC Chairperson Shaktikanta Das, Rajiv Ranjan, as Executive Director and Michael Debabrata Patra as deputy Governor.
