RBI’s liquidity steps raise hopes for a rate cut next week

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank is set to infuse the much-needed liquidity of ₹1.5 trillion into the system over a period of time through a combination of forex and money market measures, setting the stage for a potential rate cut next week.

RBI on Monday said it will purchase government securities worth ₹60,000 crore through open market operations (OMOs) in three tranches of ₹20,000 crore each. Through this measure, RBI will purchase G-secs from the open market, thereby injecting liquidity into the system. The OMO auctions will take place on 30 January, 13 February, and 20 February, it said in a release.

As part of the measures, RBI will also conduct a 56-day variable rate repo auction worth ₹50,000 crore on 7 February and dollar/rupee sell swap auction of $5 billion for a tenor of six months on 31 January.

The RBI "will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions," it said.

Tight liquidity has been the biggest ask of all bankers, as daily average banking system liquidity deficit had crossed ₹3 trillion last week.

In fact, deficit had been hovering above ₹1 trillion since December last year due to slow government spending.

Majority of bankers and economists believe that these measures set a precedent for a rate cut by RBI next week. With the money stock increasing through these measures, RBI will find it meaningful to reduce the price of money with a rate cut.

“Given the persistence of liquidity deficit, RBI has announced the liquidity easing measures on expected lines. However, we expect more easing will be needed given the continued pressure over the next few months. The liquidity easing measures also increases the probability of repo rate cut in the upcoming February policy,” said Upasana Bharadwaj, chief economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.