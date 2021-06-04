RBI opens 15,000-cr liquidity tap for restaurants, beauty parlours

MUMBAI: To help India’s ailing contact-intensive sectors like restaurants, tourism, and even beauty parlours, the central bank on Friday announced a Rs15,000 crore liquidity window.

“In order to mitigate the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic on certain contact-intensive sectors, a separate liquidity window of Rs15,000 crore is being opened till March 31 2022, with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate," said Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das.

Under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to hotels and restaurants; tourism – travel agents, tour operators, adventure and heritage facilities; aviation ancillary services – ground handling and supply chain; and other services that include private bus operators, car repair services, rent-a-car service providers, event organizers, spa clinics, beauty parlours and saloons.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will incentivise banks by allowing them to park excess liquidity, equivalent to such loan books, under the reverse repo window, at 3.75%, 40 basis points (bps) higher than the reverse repo rate.

The second wave of the covid-19 pandemic has, life the previous year, hit small businesses the hardest and RBI’s measures will come as a sigh of relief. While it is not clear if banks would like to lend to these sectors, given the higher risk profiles, those that do will be able to avail of the RBI incentive.

This comes barely a month after RBI announced an on-tap liquidity window of Rs50,000 crore for supporting healthcare infrastructure. In its more virulent avatar, the coronavirus has exposed India’s rickety healthcare infrastructure, including the timely availability of medical-grade oxygen. Efforts are now on to ramp up on-site production of oxygen at medical institutions. The government recently expanded the ambit of the existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) or the sovereign-backed lending programme to include hospitals. This scheme, as bankers pointed out, has about ₹45,000 crore left to be utilized till the corpus of ₹3 trillion is exhausted.

The RBI kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, with the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4%, and the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35%.

It also reiterated its commitment to keeping policy accommodative amid the second wave of infections across the country which has threatened to derail the India's economic recovery.

That apart, RBI on Friday also announced further support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly smaller MSMEs and other businesses through a special liquidity facility of ₹16,000 crore to SIDBI for on-lending or refinancing. Meanwhile, the central bank also enhanced the exposure limit for availing of the new debt recast scheme for small businesses and individual business loans to Rs50 crore from Rs25 crore earlier.

