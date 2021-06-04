RBI opens 15,000-cr liquidity tap for restaurants, beauty parlours

This comes barely a month after RBI announced an on-tap liquidity window of Rs50,000 crore for supporting healthcare infrastructure. In its more virulent avatar, the coronavirus has exposed India’s rickety healthcare infrastructure, including the timely availability of medical-grade oxygen. Efforts are now on to ramp up on-site production of oxygen at medical institutions. The government recently expanded the ambit of the existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) or the sovereign-backed lending programme to include hospitals. This scheme, as bankers pointed out, has about ₹45,000 crore left to be utilized till the corpus of ₹3 trillion is exhausted.