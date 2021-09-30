The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said that the total market borrowing by state governments, and union territories during October-December 2021 period is likely to be around ₹2.01 lakh crore.

The Central bank has also announced the weekly schedule of auctions during the December quarter.

RBI said it would provide the details of actual amount of borrowings and details of the states/UTs participating prior to two-to-three days of actual auction.

Earlier, the Central government has said it will borrow around ₹5.03 lakh crore from the market for the second half of the financial year ending March 2022 (FY22).

The projection for second half borrowing figure, the government said, also factors requirements for release of balance amount to states on account of back-to-back loan facility in-lieu of GST compensation during the year.

