RBI policy briefing: Five things to watch out for

Since June 2019, RBI has maintained an accommodative policy stance to support growth concerns, while headline inflation remained below the MPC target. With consumer price inflation crossing the 6% upper band for two consecutive months and rising crude oil prices, concerns have emerged if the MPC will be able to maintain the accommodative stance for long. The central bank continues to believe that a hasty withdrawal of monetary policy support could disturb the economic recovery that is taking shape. Economists, therefore, expect RBI to commence policy normalization only by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The bond market is however expecting RBI to announce increased tenor or higher quantum of variable rate reverse repo as a first step towards sucking out the surplus liquidity in the system. That said the market expects RBI to tread cautiously on this front to see orderly evolution of the yield curve.