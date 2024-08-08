LIVE UPDATES

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged; GDP growth, inflation forecast eyed

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 06:11 AM IST

RBI monetary Policy live Updates: The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed six-member MPC is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rates unchanged at 6.5% and maintain the policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The central bank has kept the rates unchanged for the last 18 months.