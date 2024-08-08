Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged; GDP growth, inflation forecast eyed

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:11 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

RBI monetary Policy live Updates: The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed six-member MPC is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rates unchanged at 6.5% and maintain the policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The central bank has kept the rates unchanged for the last 18 months.

RBI MPC Meet Outcome Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the Monetary Policy today, August 8.

RBI MPC Meet Outcome Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the Monetary Policy today, August 8. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the rate-setting panel, held its third bi-monthly policy meeting for FY25 from August 6 to August 8. The RBI Governor-headed six-member MPC is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rates unchanged at 6.5% and maintain the policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The central bank has kept the rates unchanged for the last 18 months. India’s GDP growth estimates and inflation forecast will be key to watch out for in the RBI policy today. Stay tuned to our RBI policy live blog for the latest updates.

08 Aug 2024, 06:10 AM IST RBI MPC Meet Outcome Live: RBI to announce August monetary policy today

RBI MPC Meet Outcome Live: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy today, August 8. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its third bi-monthly policy meeting for FY25 from August 6 to August 8. 

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.