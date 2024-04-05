RBI Policy: Economists expect a shallow rate cut cycle to begin in H2FY25
Economists believe that the RBI now seems to remain more confident of growth conditions than that with inflation trajectory. However, they expect a shallow rate cut cycle to begin only in the second half of FY25.
RBI Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to maintain the status quo on policy rates, in line with expectations. In its first bi-monthly policy meeting for FY25, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and maintained the stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.