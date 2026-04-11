The week in charts: Monetary policy, fertilizer subsidy, weak monsoon forecast

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint with over nine years of experience. Her reporting foRead more

cuses on government policy, health policy and socio-economic data. In recent years, she has used data to reveal trends, explain complex issues around a range of topics including the rise in non-communicable diseases in India and how junk food contributes to it, antimicrobial resistance and India’s education–employment imbalance and gaps in India’s budget finances. Her most pivotal works include her deep-dives into government finances and its macroeconomic implications. <br><br>She believes in the power of data literacy in today’s world of information overload to help drive sound public discourse and policymaking. <br><br>Nandita was part of the Time magazine's "Time100 Next Leaders" list in 2023 for her work in advocating for making essential generic pharmaceutical drugs cheaper. She has served on a World Health Organization task force around tuberculosis and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where she shared her lived experience of surviving the disease. <br><br>Nandita holds an advanced degree in public policy from the University of Oxford as a Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.

Read Less