RBI Policy: Governor Das unlikely to precede Fed in policy reversal; expect rate cut only in H2, say Economists
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that stance should be seen in the context of “incomplete transmission and inflation ruling above the target of 4% and our efforts to bring it back to the target on a durable basis.”
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to keep its key policy rates unchanged, in line with the expectations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message