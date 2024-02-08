The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to keep its key policy rates unchanged for a sixth straight meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed six-member MPC maintained the repo rate at 6.5% with five out of six members voting in favour of the rate decision.

Monetary policy must continue to be actively disinflationary, RBI Governor Das said in his statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI Governor also said that five out of six members of the MPC voted to keep the stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ unchanged.

With the latest announcement, the key policy rates are as under:

Repo rate - 6.5%

Standing Deposit Facility Rate - 6.25%

Marginal Standing Facility Rate - 6.75%

Bank Rate - 6.75%

Fixed Reverse Repo Rate - 3.75% RBI Governor said that the MPC remained resolute on containing inflation at target of 4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Momentum in economic activity is expected to continue in fiscal year 2024-25 also, he added.

The FY25 GDP growth is estimated at 7%, the RBI Governor said.

GDP forecast for Q1FY25 has been raised to 7.2% from 6.7%, Q2FY25 raised to 6.8% from 6.5%; Q3FY25 GDP growth forecast raised to 7.0% from 6.4%, while Q4FY25 GDP growth forecast has been pegged at 6.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI left FY24 inflation estimate unchanged at 5.4% and projects inflation to decline to 4.5% in FY25.

The January-March 2024 (Q4FY24) CPI inflation forecast has been cut to 5.0% from 5.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CPI inflation forecast for Q1FY25 has been lowered to 5.0% from 5.2%, Q2FY25 retained at 4.0%, Q3FY25 CPI inflation forecast lowered to 4.6% from 4.7% and Q4FY25 pegged at 4.7%.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!