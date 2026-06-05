RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%, retains neutral stance

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on Friday unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and retained its "neutral" stance, despite a sharp depreciation in the rupee and repeated fuel price hikes amid the conflict in West Asia. The decision was widely in line with market expectations.
A Mint poll of 10 economists and market participants had pointed to rising inflation risks and a weakening growth outlook, with all respondents expecting the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep rates on hold while signalling a more cautious policy approach.
The RBI cut the repo rate—the rate at which it lends short-term funds to banks—by a cumulative 125 basis points (bps) in 2025, including a final 25-bps reduction in December that brought the benchmark rate to 5.25%.
The central bank has come under pressure in recent months after the rupee's sharp slide against the US dollar, fuelling speculation that policymakers could consider a rate hike to support the currency.
Since the US-Iran war began on 28 February, the rupee has weakened more than 5%, touching a record low of 96.95 per US dollar. In fiscal year 2026 (FY26), the currency fell more than 11%, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at 95.83 against the dollar on Thursday.
The RBI's decision to stand pat on rates comes despite mounting inflation concerns. Higher global crude oil prices following the West Asia war, coupled with recent increases in domestic fuel prices, are expected to stoke inflation in the coming months.
In its April policy review, the central bank had projected consumer price inflation at 4.6% and real GDP growth at 6.9% for FY27, based on an assumed crude oil price of $85 per barrel. Brent crude futures are currently hovering at $95 a barrel, according to a Reuters report.
The RBI targets retail inflation at 4%, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points on either side. Retail inflation rose to 3.48% in April from 3.40% in March.
The government has raised petrol and diesel prices four times since the outbreak of the West Asia war. The increases, which began on 15 May, have cumulatively pushed up retail fuel prices by nearly ₹7.50 per litre across the country.
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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