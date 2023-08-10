comScore
RBI Policy Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce monetary policy today, likely to keep rate unchanged
LIVE UPDATES

RBI Policy Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce monetary policy today, likely to keep rate unchanged

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 06:28 AM IST Ankit Gohel

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today. In its previous two policies, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had maintained a status quo on interest rates.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022, (Image: PTI)Premium
RBI Policy Live: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. The three-day meeting of the six member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI was held from August 8 to 10. It is widely expected that the RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today amid continuing inflationary fears. In its previous two policies, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had maintained a status quo on interest rates amid improving macroeconomic conditions. Since May 2022, the central bank has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps). Stay tuned to our RBI Policy Live blog for the latest updates.

10 Aug 2023, 06:28:15 AM IST

RBI Policy Live: When and where to watch RBI policy?

The RBI Governor will begin his monetary policy statement at 10 AM. Click on this link to watch Shaktikanta Das’ policy speech here.

10 Aug 2023, 06:12:13 AM IST

RBI Policy Live: RBI raised repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022

Since May 2022, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to tackle rising inflation. Central banks globally opted for aggressive policy tightening in a war against soaring inflation.

10 Aug 2023, 06:02:07 AM IST

RBI Policy Live: Governor widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today. In its previous two policies, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had maintained a status quo on interest rates.

10 Aug 2023, 05:59:53 AM IST

RBI Policy Live: RBI Governor to announce August policy today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. The three-day meeting of the six member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI was held from August 8 to 10.

