RBI Policy Live: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. The three-day meeting of the six member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI was held from August 8 to 10. It is widely expected that the RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today amid continuing inflationary fears. In its previous two policies, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had maintained a status quo on interest rates amid improving macroeconomic conditions. Since May 2022, the central bank has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps). Stay tuned to our RBI Policy Live blog for the latest updates.