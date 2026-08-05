RBI to standardize rules on loan rates to improve transparency, consumer protection

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to draft rules to standardize the pricing of loans by regulated entities, aiming to improve transparency and consumer protection, governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

“In order to enhance transparency in lending rates and strengthen consumer protection, it is proposed to harmonise and standardise the regulatory framework on interest rates on advances for all regulated entities,” Malhotra said in his statement to announce the policy outcome.

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The RBI’s monetary policy committee decided to maintain status quo on rates, keeping the key policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.

Also Read | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Separately, the statement on developmental and regulatory policies released alongside the monetary policy statement, said that RBI has proposed harmonising the guidelines across lenders while maintaining proportionality, and addressing certain operational aspects of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) and external benchmark-linked lending rate (EBLR) framework. It will also look to standardize certain divergent market practices concerning interest charging, including day count convention and benchmark reset dates.

“These measures seek to ensure uniformity, enhance transparency in loan pricing, strengthen monetary transmission and bolster consumer protection,” RBI said, adding that draft directions will be issued shortly.

Since 1 October, 2019, all floating-rate consumer loans are required to be linked to an external market benchmark, with the repo rate being the most widely used benchmark by banks. Other loans, especially corporate loans, are typically given as per the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR), which was introduced in April 2016.

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Previously, loan rates were decided as per the base rate system, which was introduced in July 2010 to replace the Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) used prior to that.

Malhotra said system-level financial parameters related to capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality, and profitability of banks remain healthy, even though there has been “some moderation” in their net interest margins (NIM) since last year.

Outstanding credit by banks increased 18.6% on year in June 2026, whereas their deposits grew 13.3%. NIMs stood at 3.21% in June 2026, lower than 3.26% a year ago. Gross NPA ratio of banks improved to 1.68% at the end of June 2026, from 2.22% a year ago, whereas the net NPA ratio at 0.40% was also better than 0.51% in the previous year.

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System-level Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.8%, well above the regulatory requirement, and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 126.94%. The annualised return on assets (RoA) was 1.32% as against 1.30% in June 2025, and the return on equity (RoE) in June 2026 was 13.2% compared with 13.02%.

Similarly, system-level parameters of non-bank lenders are “sound”, with adequate capital position, improved gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratios and higher profitability, Malhotra said.

Total CRAR of NBFCs was 25.4% and their Tier I capital ratio was at 23.6%. Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.50% in June 2026 from 3.09% a year ago, whereas net NPA ratio at 0.84% was better than 1.00% in June 2025.

RoA for the sector increased from 3.01% in June 2025 to 3.37% in June 2026. NIM of non-bank lenders increased from 4.99% to 5.39% over this period.

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About the Author Anshika Kayastha Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks...Read More ✕ Anshika Kayastha Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years.



Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape.



Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University.



When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.