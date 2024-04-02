RBI policy meet starts tomorrow: SBI says there could be no rate cut before Q3FY25; here's why
RBI policy meet starts tomorrow: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might only consider cutting rates in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q3FY25), as historical trends suggest that interest rates in emerging economies change with a lag of two months in response to rate changes in developed economies like the US and the UK, according to a report by SBI Research.