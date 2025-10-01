RBI Policy Outcome: Central bank raises FY26 GDP growth outlook to 6.8% despite Trump tariffs

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), raised the overall growth forecasts for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) at the bi-monthly policy meeting for the month of October, even though it lowered projections for the second half of the fiscal year amid the Trump tariff impact.

The goods and services tax (GST) and other reforms to offset the impact of external factors on economic growth to some extent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his speech on Wednesday, October 1.

Against this backdrop, the Malhotra-led MPC raised the FY26 real GDP projection to 6.8% from 6.7% earlier.

The RBI also raised the growth outlook for Q2 of FY26 to 7% from 6.7% earlier. Meanwhile, it lowered the Q3 GDP outlook to 6.4% from 6.6%, for Q4 to 6.2% from 6.3%, and for Q1 FY22 to 6.4% from 6.6% previously.

The Indian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected 7.8% in the April-June quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

RBI Governor Malhotra said that an above normal monsoon, good progress of kharif sowing, and adequate reservoir levels have brightened prospects of agriculture and rural demand.

"Buoyancy in the services sector, coupled with steady employment conditions, is supportive of demand, which is expected to get a further boost from the rationalisation of GST rates. Rising capacity utilisation, conducive financial conditions, and improving domestic demand should continue to facilitate fixed investment," he added.

However, the RBI Governor flagged the ongoing tariff and trade policy uncertainties, which he believes will impact external demand for goods and services.

Prolonged geopolitical tensions and volatility in international financial markets caused by risk-off sentiments of investors also pose downside risks to the growth outlook, he cautioned.

RBI holds rates steady Meanwhile, in line with expectations, the RBI kept its key repo rate unchanged at 5.50%, as the MC evaluates the impact of earlier rate cuts and recent tax reductions amid global trade uncertainties.

The central bank had announced repo rate cuts of 100 basis points in the first half of 2025, but paused at its previous meeting in August.

The six-member rate-setting panel voted unanimously to keep the key repo rate at 5.50% and decided to continue with a "neutral" policy stance.