RBI Policy Review: four things to watch out for

Market will be watching for RBI’s commentary on managing liquidity and bond yields . Liquidity surplus has reduced by over ₹2 trillion over the last two months. The government is also expected to borrow an additional ₹1.58 trillion to compensate states for the goods and service tax shortfall through back-to-back loans like last year. Additionally, RBI has also restored the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4%, after it was cut last year as part of the liquidity measures. While the market is insisting on a higher yield, RBI is reluctant to sell it at a higher yield resulting in devolution of bond auctions. With the current account moving into deficit, economists expect the balance of payments surplus to fall and therefore RBI not have to purchase as many dollars as last year.

