RBI policy: Things to watch out for

The MPC is likely to hike reverse repo or the rate at which RBI borrows from the market to absorb excess liquidity. Eight of a dozen economists polled by Mint expect RBI’s monetary policy committee to raise the reverse repo rate by 20-25 basis points to 3.55-3.6%. Only four economists expect the central bank to keep the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35%. This is in line with RBI’s efforts to suck out excess liquidity from the system. The central bank is, however, likely to maintain accommodative policy stance and repo rate unchanged at 4%. But it is expected to start preparing the markets for rate hikes later during the year as the US Fed is expected to raise rates by 75-100bps in 2022.