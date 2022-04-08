RBI policy to be announced today: Three key things to watch out for

RBI is likely to continue to signal its intent to support the government borrowing program though it could refrain from any explicit measures. The government plans to raise 60% of the fiscal year 2023 borrowing in the first half of this year, putting the central bank in a tight spot as the room for bond purchases would be limited this year amidst the expectation of gradual policy normalisation. Government plans to borrow ₹8.45 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal year, higher than that of last year which was ₹7.24 lakh crore. The bond market is therefore likely to be under pressure amid high domestic bond supply and other global headwinds from higher commodity prices and US treasury yields. To sail through the borrowing calendar without higher borrowing cost, RBI will have to absorb a part of supply. In FY22, RBI was a net buyer of Rs. 1.68 lakh crores worth of securities of which Rs. 1.91 lakh crore worth of securities were bought in H1FY22 which was 27.20% of gross issuances.