RBI policy to be announced today: Three key things to watch out for

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Almost all economists polled by Mint expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, while three out of 10 economists expect a 25 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy statement of the current fiscal year at 10 am. The announcement will be followed by a press conference. The statement comes after a three-day review meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee, or the rate-setting panel, of RBI, headed by Das. Here are the three key things to watch out for:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy statement of the current fiscal year at 10 am. The announcement will be followed by a press conference. The statement comes after a three-day review meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee, or the rate-setting panel, of RBI, headed by Das. Here are the three key things to watch out for:
Almost all economists polled by Mint expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, while three out of 10 economists expect a 25 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate. Five out of 10 economists expect the committee to change its stance to neutral from accommodative as the first step towards policy normalization. Economists, however, remain divided over whether the first repo rate hike will happen in June or August due to the global uncertainties. The market will closely watch Das’ speech for any change in the language in the policy statement, as investors look for signs of normalizing monetary settings. Since October 2019, the central bank has said it will “continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Outlook revision
Since the February review, the economic environment has changed with a sharp rise in commodity prices threatening the inflationary outlook, just as the geopolitical risks pose a negative impact on global growth. Economists believe that the central bank is already behind the curve on tackling inflation, and will need to revise its forecast higher in this policy. “Even as the MPC may decide to keep the policy rates and stance unchanged this week, it will be accompanied by material rise in inflation forecast by 50-75bps from the earlier forecast of 4.5%, albeit still lower than our estimate of 5.8%," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Research. “The RBI will likely reiterate that inflation is largely supply side and the output sacrifice required to tame supply-driven inflation can be high." MPC could also highlight the downside risks to growth arising from elevated oil prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and revise the FY23 growth forecast lower from the current 7.8%.
RBI is likely to continue to signal its intent to support the government borrowing program though it could refrain from any explicit measures. The government plans to raise 60% of the fiscal year 2023 borrowing in the first half of this year, putting the central bank in a tight spot as the room for bond purchases would be limited this year amidst the expectation of gradual policy normalisation. Government plans to borrow ₹8.45 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal year, higher than that of last year which was ₹7.24 lakh crore. The bond market is therefore likely to be under pressure amid high domestic bond supply and other global headwinds from higher commodity prices and US treasury yields. To sail through the borrowing calendar without higher borrowing cost, RBI will have to absorb a part of supply. In FY22, RBI was a net buyer of Rs. 1.68 lakh crores worth of securities of which Rs. 1.91 lakh crore worth of securities were bought in H1FY22 which was 27.20% of gross issuances.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!