Amid the global headwinds and international market turbulence, India's real GDP is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY24, RBI Governer Shaktikanta Das ​announced during the RBI Montery Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Earlier, the committee estimated the GDP to grow at 6.4 per cent

In its previous meeting, the MPC had forecasted India's GDP in Q1 to expand at the rate of 7.8 per cent, at the rate of 6.2 per cent in third quarter and at 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

The governor also said that India's economic activity continues to remain resilient, and economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent in FY23.

Contradicting the market analysts and economists expectation of a 25 basis points hike in repo rate, the MPC decided to leave the benchmark lending rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The core inflation of the economy, remained above 6 per cent in recent months. It excluded volatile food and fuel inflation and continued to be a key concern for the RBI. This is the main reason, why there were speculation of another 25 basis points hike in lending rates this time. Till now, RBI has hiked the interest rate by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022, to contain inflation. However, the aggressive rate hike failed to curb inflation and it continued to remain above RBI's comfort zone of 6 per cent most of the time.

The retail inflation crossed RBI's safe zone limit of 6 per cent in January 2023. However, headline retail inflation rate was down to 6.44 per cent in February from a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January.