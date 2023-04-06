RBI projects India's GDP to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY241 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Looking at the current international scenario and global demand, India's GDP is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY24, announced RBI Governor Shaktikantat Das on Thursday
Amid the global headwinds and international market turbulence, India's real GDP is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY24, RBI Governer Shaktikanta Das announced during the RBI Montery Policy Committee meeting on Thursday. Earlier, the committee estimated the GDP to grow at 6.4 per cent
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×