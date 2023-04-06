RBI projects India's GDP to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY24

The core inflation of the economy, remained above 6 per cent in recent months. It excluded volatile food and fuel inflation and continued to be a key concern for the RBI. This is the main reason, why there were speculation of another 25 basis points hike in lending rates this time. Till now, RBI has hiked the interest rate by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022, to contain inflation. However, the aggressive rate hike failed to curb inflation and it continued to remain above RBI's comfort zone of 6 per cent most of the time.