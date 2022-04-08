The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India's inflation to be 5.7% for FY23 from earlier guidance of 4.5%, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das while estimating the GDP growth to be 7.2% for the said fiscal, as inflation is now projected to be higher & growth is projected to be lower than February's expectations.

The monetary policy committee of the central bank held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4% and voted to keep its monetary policy stance 'accommodative', though the Governor said that RBI will focus on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to control inflation.

“The step by RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged is a prudent initiative, as it will enable banks to continue offering credit at low rates, thereby helping retail consumption. With receding cases, expansive vaccination drives, and a healthy economic outlook, India’s retail sector looks upbeat in FY 23. Meanwhile, the government should try to control inflation, because if not rein, it can soften demand," said Ridhima kansal, Director, Rosemoore.

With inflation already running above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit, economists projected that the RBI will raise its inflation outlook in the current policy to factor in risks from higher global food and energy prices due to the Ukraine conflict.

"RBI’s effort to keep the repo rate unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance is a welcoming step. This will continue to keep the home loan rates in the lower band, thereby fostering growth and pushing the market in a positive direction. Lowered home loan rates will also help renewed investor interest in the sector, as real estate is a prudent option for risk-averse investors. Meanwhile, the governing agencies should try to control inflation, otherwise, raw material prices will jump upwards and affect the industry," said Subhash Goel, chairman & MD, Goel Ganga Developments.

