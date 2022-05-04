The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a hike in cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.5%, effective May 21, which will take out ₹87,000 crore liquidity from the system. The decision was announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das after an off-cycle meeting of the rate-setting panel.

Cash Reserve Ratio or CRR is a percentage of a bank's total deposits that it needs to maintain as liquid cash, as mandated by the RBI.

Meanwhile, based on the assessment of the macroeconomic situation and the outlook, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise the repo rate or the short-term lending rate by 40 basis points to 4.4%, citing persistent inflationary pressures in the economy.

Equity markets fell sharply in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, with the Sensex crashing 1,060.64 points after the Reserve Bank increased the benchmark lending rate in a bid to contain inflation. The BSE benchmark tumbled to 55,915 while the NSE Nifty also tanked 1.86% to 16,751. India's 10-Year benchmark bond yield was up at 7.41% after RBI raised its policy rate.

Governor Das said that MPC will retain its accommodative monetary policy stance at a time when globally inflation is rising alarmingly even as investment activity is showing some traction in the country.

“The MPC judged that the inflation outlook warrants an appropriate and timely response through resolute and calibrated steps to ensure that second-round effects of supply-side shocks on the economy are contained and long-term inflation expectations are kept firmly anchored," Das added.