RBI raises CRR by 50 bps to 4.5% from May 21

Equity markets fell sharply in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, with the Sensex crashing 1,060.64 points after the Reserve Bank increased the benchmark lending rate in a bid to contain inflation. The BSE benchmark tumbled to 55,915 while the NSE Nifty also tanked 1.86% to 16,751. India's 10-Year benchmark bond yield was up at 7.41% after RBI raised its policy rate.