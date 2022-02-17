RBI rate hike calls pushed back after central bank's dovish view

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Expectations of rate hike by India's central bank is pushed back after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das lowered inflation and growth forecasts as the RBI aims to stay focused on spurring economic activity. The shift follows the monetary policy committee's surprise last week with an ultra-dovish policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Institutional Equities expects bond yields to rise further on inflation, normalization of pandemic-era policies, led by large supply-demand mismatch given the government's large market borrowing in FY2023 and normalization of pandemic-era ultra-loose monetary policy as the RBI focuses increasingly on inflation once growth concerns recede.

The RBI governor indicated that any change in the reverse repo rate, which had been expected, would first require an overall shift from the RBI's accommodative stance.

"The RBI seems quite comfortable with inflation and continues to have an accommodative stance. It expects CPI inflation to average 4.5% in FY2023. We see higher inflation (5% average) with possible upside risks from higher-than-expected food and fuel prices," Kotak added.

Retail inflation in January 2022 hardened for the fourth successive month to 6%. The unfavourable base for food and pass-though of costs in some industries pushed inflation up. Although high at 6%, core inflation was stable.

"If inflation abates in H2 FY23, as expected by the RBI, monetary tightening in India would be lower than most peers. We reduce our rate-hike expectation in 2022 to 50bps, from 100bps," predicts domestic brokerage Anand Rathi.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the rise in inflation was primarily due to statistical reasons, especially in the third quarter of FY22, and the same base effect will play in different ways in the coming months.

Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India sees the policy to change only from the second half wherein the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may deliver a 50 basis points hike in the second half starting from the August policy.

RBI expects retail inflation to soften to 4.5% next fiscal year, while projecting it at 5.3% for 2021-22 and based on this it had left all the key rates unchanged and retained its dovish stance.