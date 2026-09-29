RBI rate hikes: Nomura predicts only 50 bps against market’s 125 bps bet, anticipating moderation in inflation pressures

MUMBAI: Nomura expects the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee to deliver only two 25-basis-point rate hikes in the current cycle, taking a markedly different view from market pricing that points to as much as 125 bps of tightening.

The Japanese financial services group expects the MPC to increase rates in October and December and then pause the hikes, anticipating a moderation in inflation pressures, its economic research team said in a media briefing on Tuesday. The RBI’s next monetary policy decision is due on 7 October.

“The urgency of rate hikes is actually lesser than what the market believes at this point,” Nomura economist Aurodeep Nandi said, adding that underlying inflation remains relatively contained despite a recent pickup.

Central banks the world over are turning hawkish and increasing rates amid rising inflation from the ongoing war and the artificial intelligence boom. The US Federal Reserve’s rate-setting panel raised its key policy rate by 25 bps to 3.75-4.00% on 17 September, in line with market expectations.

Nomura’s distinction rests partly on the nature of inflation. Its analysis shows that inflation has not yet generalized significantly, with food prices accounting for much of the recent increase, while underlying inflation remains low by historical standards. India’s headline inflation came in at 4.82% in August, compared with July’s 4.45%.

While inflation is not broad-based yet, it is inching there. According to HSBC Global Investment Research, roughly 70% of the items in the consumer price index basket are rising at less than 4% on year.

Growth outlook Meanwhile, growth has been stronger than expected as indicators including consumption, exports and government capital expenditure remained resilient. However, Nandi said Nomura has a ‘slightly bearish outlook’ on growth ahead, citing deficient rains, potential fiscal slippage and the risk that higher input costs will begin to weigh on consumption.

Nomura also cautioned against using interest rates primarily to defend the rupee. Nandi said the RBI’s mandate is to target inflation rather than the exchange rate, adding that inflows from the recent foreign currency non-resident deposit bank or FCNR (B) scheme provide a buffer against currency pressure.

He also stressed the importance of preserving the central bank’s credibility.

“It is important that that credibility remains because once that credibility goes, it is a very difficult thing to sort of get back,” he said.

On equities, Nomura’s Saion Mukherjee said technology and geopolitics are currently the biggest concerns among foreign institutional investors. Indian valuations have corrected, with the valuation ratio versus the US now at about 85%, but investors remain concerned about longer-term growth prospects and the disruptive potential of AI.

Mukherjee said Nomura’s equity framework implies about 13% returns, based on 18.5 times one-year forward earnings, while acknowledging significant uncertainty. He said geopolitical risks could put earnings under pressure.

Crude oil prices Higher crude oil prices, however, may not be as disruptive as feared. Mukherjee said prices up to $90-100 a barrel would have a relatively contained impact, with oil marketing companies and the government absorbing much of the shock.

“It’s a problem, but it’s not worrying,” he said.

For foreign investors, the rupee is also no longer the primary concern. Mukherjee said depreciation was “not a big concern” compared with the start of the Iran war, when currency weakness and the trade deficit had triggered heavier portfolio selling.