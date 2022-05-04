Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI rate hike to be seen as withdrawal of ultra loose monetary policy, says Das

RBI rate hike to be seen as withdrawal of ultra loose monetary policy, says Das

File Photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Shortages, volatility in commodities and financial markets are becoming more acute, Das said.

The RBI governor Wednesday said that Central bank has announced its intention to withdraw accommodative stance and effected a 40 basis points rate hike amid high inflation levels.

Shortages, volatility in commodities and financial markets are becoming more acute, Das said.

Persistent inflation pressures are becoming more acute, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online briefing, adding that there is a risk prices stay at this level for “too long" and expectations become unanchored. The bank’s next scheduled rate decision isn’t until June 8.

RBI policymakers have begun signaling recently that higher rates were in the works as consumer prices breached the upper limit of the bank’s target through the first quarter of 2022.

The move also comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday, which is expected to see the U.S. central bank’s most aggressive action to battle inflation in decades.

Increases in fuel and food prices, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sustained pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, have run hotter than the RBI had expected for much of this year. Headline inflation in March rose to a 17-month high of 6.95%, riding above the RBI’s 2%-6% target range for a third month.