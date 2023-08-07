RBI rate, stance to stay on pause: Poll

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said that inflation, while being lower than 5% in June, is expected to quicken to 6% in July. “The prices of vegetables, as well as pulses, will continue to exert upward pressure on food inflation. GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the first quarter is expected to be closer to 8%, thus indicating stability. There is, hence, no compelling reason to spur growth presently," Sabnavis said. Hence, the repo rate will remain unchanged till the end of the calendar year, Sabnavis said, adding the US Federal Reserve has indicated a possible hike in the future. Treasury yields have moved up, and with liquidity being comfortable, the stance of withdrawal of accommodation will remain, he added.

