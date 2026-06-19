Why MPC held interest rates in June policy

The rate-setting panel of India’s central bank decided to keep interest rates on hold on the back of uncertainty over the West Asia conflict, with governor Sanjay Malhotra saying he prefers a “wait and watch” approach.

“We should remain watchful and wary about the generalization of inflation in the coming months,” Malhotra wrote in the minutes published on Friday. “Going forward, revision in retail prices of petrol and diesel in May would lead to higher fuel inflation in the coming months.”

At its 3-5 June meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee kept the key repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, while acknowledging that there were considerable risks to its assessments of inflation and growth. These emanate from the inability to predict how long the conflict would last and how intense it would be, the magnitude of its spillover effects, and how quickly supply chains that have been disrupted can be restored.

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In 2025, the RBI had cumulatively cut the repo rate—at which it lends short-term funds to banks—by 125 basis points (bps), with the last cut of 25 bps in December. Economists now expect the rate hike cycle to begin in August or October.

While downgrading the growth outlook, the committee raised inflation projections. As per the latest projections, the Indian economy is now expected to grow 6.6% in FY27 (from 6.9% earlier), and the committee cautioned that prolonged supply chain disruptions, heightened volatility in global financial markets and weather-related shocks will pose downside risks to the outlook. Retail inflation measured on the consumer price index is now forecast to be 5.1% in FY27, from 4.6% earlier.

Since the meeting, the US and Iran decided to halt the war, a move expected to ease pressure on the currency and crude prices, but not enough to allow the RBI to lower its guard. The peace deal is expected to end the chokehold on shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow conduit through which about one-fifth of global oil supply passes.