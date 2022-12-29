RBI ready to defend financial stability against global risks, says Das

MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognizes that global headwinds could affect the domestic economy and along with other financial regulators, remains vigilant, governor Shaktikanta Das said in a report on Thursday.
Das’s comments were published in the foreword to RBI’s half-yearly Financial Stability Report. The current issue of the report, Das said, comes at a critical juncture when the cumulative impact of the extraordinary shocks to the entire world over the last three years is still working its way through across countries.
“The international economic order stands challenged; financial markets are in turmoil due to monetary tightening in most parts of the world; food and energy supplies and prices are under strain; debt distress is staring at many emerging market and developing economies; and every economy is grappling with multiple challenges," he said.
Amidst such global shocks and challenges, Das said that the Indian economy presents a picture of resilience. First, financial stability has been maintained. Second, domestic financial markets have remained stable and fully functional. Third, the banking system is sound and well-capitalised. Lastly, the non-banking financial sector has also withstood these challenges.
“Stress test results presented in this issue of the financial stability report indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions, should they materialize," he said, adding that in spite of formidable global headwinds, India’s external accounts remain well-cushioned and viable.
According to Das, core issues of management of climate change, dealing with unanticipated and fresh shocks, if any, further strengthening the buffers of the financial system, harnessing fintech innovations and deepening financial inclusion will continue to receive priority attention from regulators and policy makers.
“In 2023, India is well positioned to play a leading role in the world stage as part of its G20 presidency. The biggest challenge for G20 as a group is to reignite the efficacy of multilateralism," he said.
