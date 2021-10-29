Mumbai: In a complete U-turn, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday allowed rules banks to open current accounts for borrowers who have availed credit facilities in the form of cash credit (CC)/ overdraft (OD) from the banking system.

The development comes after RBI reviewed and took into account the feedback received from Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and other stakeholders, it said.

In August this year, RBI had extended the deadline for implementing the new current account norms by another three months till October end, following requests from banks. This extension came a year after the central bank introduced guidelines around current account opening to ensure credit discipline and check diversion of funds

As per the revised rules released by RBI, banks can open current accounts of all financial institutions like NABARD, National Housing Bank, Exim Bank and SIDBI without any restrictions. Banks can also open current accounts under specific instructions of state and central governments. It can also open accounts attached by the orders of central or state governments, regulatory bodies, courts, investigative agencies, etc. where a customer cannot make discretion.

This comes as a relief for government enterprises which were at loggerheads with banks for closing their current accounts. Some of these firms had even threatened to stop business with those banks which had closed their accounts.

Under the new rules, RBI has also allowed banks to open collection accounts provided the funds deposited in such accounts will be remitted within 2 working days to the CC/OD account.

RBI has said that borrower with exposure over ₹5 crore can maintain current accounts with any one of the banks with which it has CC/OD facility, provided that the bank has at least 10 per cent of the exposure of the banking system to that borrower.

Those borrowers with exposure of banking system less than ₹5 crore can open current accounts in any bank, subject to an undertaking from the borrower, it said.

According to the original guidelines, a category of borrowers with ₹5- ₹50 crore were also allowed to open current accounts with any bank. This has however been removed under the revised guidelines.

RBI also clarified that borrowers not availing CC/OD facility from the banking system shall continue to maintain current accounts as per August 2020 circular. Here, banks will have to monitor all accounts regularly, at least on a half-yearly basis, specifically with respect to the exposure of the banking system to the borrower, and the bank’s share in that exposure, RBI said.

Bankers say they have already closed the current accounts as the deadline ended on 30 October.

“Banks have closed many non-compliant accounts. RBI’s circular has come late . This is an unexpected move from RBI," said the head of a small private sector bank.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.