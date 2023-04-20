RBI releases minutes of MPC meet for April 2023 policy. Key takeaways here4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:05 PM IST
All the member of the committee, without any opposition, voted for a pause in rate hike to keep it unchanged at 6.50 per cent
Hinting for another repo rate hikes in the coming time, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, said that the fight against inflation is far from over. In the minutes of the meeting of the April 2023 policy which was released on Thursday, the RBI governor also talked about global uncertainty and risk of runway faced by central banks across the world.
