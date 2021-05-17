OPEN APP
Home >Economy >RBI remains net seller of US dollar in March; sells $5.699 bn

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net seller of the US currency in March after it sold USD 5.699 billion in the spot market on a net basis, according to the central bank data.

While the central bank purchased USD 20.25 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 25.949 billion in March 2021, the monthly bulletin for May 2021 released by the RBI on Monday showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In February 2021 too, the apex bank was the net seller of the US currency after it had bought USD 23.352 billion and sold USD 24.571 billion in the spot market.

In FY2019-20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of March 2021 was USD 72.751 billion, compared to a net purchase of USD 73.201 billion in February 2021, the data showed. PTI HV BAL BAL

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout