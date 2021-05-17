Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >RBI remains net seller of US dollar in March; sells $5.699 bn

RBI remains net seller of US dollar in March; sells $5.699 bn

Premium
In FY2019-20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion
1 min read . 09:26 PM IST PTI

While the central bank purchased $20.25 billion from the spot market, it sold $25.949 billion in March 2021, the monthly bulletin for May 2021 released by the RBI showed

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net seller of the US currency in March after it sold USD 5.699 billion in the spot market on a net basis, according to the central bank data.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net seller of the US currency in March after it sold USD 5.699 billion in the spot market on a net basis, according to the central bank data.

While the central bank purchased USD 20.25 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 25.949 billion in March 2021, the monthly bulletin for May 2021 released by the RBI on Monday showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

While the central bank purchased USD 20.25 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 25.949 billion in March 2021, the monthly bulletin for May 2021 released by the RBI on Monday showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In February 2021 too, the apex bank was the net seller of the US currency after it had bought USD 23.352 billion and sold USD 24.571 billion in the spot market.

In FY2019-20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of March 2021 was USD 72.751 billion, compared to a net purchase of USD 73.201 billion in February 2021, the data showed. PTI HV BAL BAL

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!