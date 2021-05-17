RBI remains net seller of US dollar in March; sells $5.699 bn

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In February 2021 too, the apex bank was the net seller of the US currency after it had bought USD 23.352 billion and sold USD 24.571 billion in the spot market.
In FY2019-20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.
In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of March 2021 was USD 72.751 billion, compared to a net purchase of USD 73.201 billion in February 2021, the data showed. PTI HV BAL BAL
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
