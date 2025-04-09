Economy
MPC responds to tariff war with 25 bps rate cut, accommodative policy stance
Summary
- India may grow slower than previously expected this fiscal year, the central bank's monetary policy committee said, at a time the world is bracing for a slowdown resulting from trade tensions.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is concerned about the impact of the ongoing tariff war, governor Sanjay Malhotra said, on a day it reduced the benchmark lending rate and eased its monetary policy stance.
